Swanson went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Twins.

Swanson was one of five Chicago players to record multiple hits in the easy win. The shortstop is now riding a nine-game hitting streak, and he's batting .342 this month with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored. Swanson remains a steady fantasy performer who plays nearly every day, which gives him a stable floor for managers.