Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Mets.

Swanson popped his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, but then he cooled off along with his teammates. The shortstop has been solid in his first year with the Cubs, as he's now batting .265 with a .783 OPS. He'll have to get going on the power front, however, if he wants to reach the 25 home runs he tallied last year with Atlanta.

More News