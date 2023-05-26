Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Mets.
Swanson popped his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, but then he cooled off along with his teammates. The shortstop has been solid in his first year with the Cubs, as he's now batting .265 with a .783 OPS. He'll have to get going on the power front, however, if he wants to reach the 25 home runs he tallied last year with Atlanta.
More News
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Big game in loss•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Collects three hits in win•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Hits first Chicago home run•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Patience pays off Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Nabs second straight multi-hit game•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Back in lineup Friday•