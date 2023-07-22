Swanson (heel) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson hasn't played in a little over two weeks after bruising his heel in early July, but he's ready to go without a rehab assignment. The shortstop has had a fine first season in Chicago, slashing .258/.343/.409, though his four steals in 83 games are a disappointment from a fantasy perspective after he swiped a career-high 18 bags last season. It's unclear if the heel issue will have any lingering effects on his willingness to take off. Jared Young was optioned to clear space for Swanson's return.