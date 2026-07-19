Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Shows off wheels Saturday

Swanson went 1-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Swanson tallied his third triple of the season as he helped lead the Cubs to the victory Saturday afternoon. The veteran shortstop is batting just .209, which is down from his career .248 mark, though he's still managed to provide fantasy value with 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Swanson has also played in all but four of Chicago's games so far, and he should continue to see consistent playing time during the second half as he seeks his second straight 20-20 campaign.