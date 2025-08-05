Swanson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Swanson swatted his first home run since July 13 in the third inning, giving him 17 long balls for the season to go along with 54 RBI across 110 contests. In 14 games since that last homer, the Chicago shortstop had fallen into a 10-for-50 slump with 22 strikeouts before leaving the yard Monday. Swanson should still play nearly every day despite his recent downturn in production, though the acquisition of Willi Castro before the trade deadline gives the Cubs another option in the middle infield, which could lead to more days off for both Swanson and Nico Hoerner moving forward.