Swanson is just 2-for-25 so far in Cactus League action with 11 strikeouts.

It's been a rough spring for Swanson, who joined the Cubs in the offseason on a seven-year, $177 million deal. Swanson batted .277 for Atlanta last year with 25 home runs, so he should be fine in the long run, though these struggles could carry over into the early part of the regular season as the shortstop gets acclimated to his new surroundings.