Swanson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Swanson swiped his 16th bag of the season in 19 attempts, and he also increased his RBI total to 74. The shortstop set a new career high last year with 19 steals, and that number is within striking distance if he stays active on the basepaths down the stretch in 2025. Swanson is also sitting at 22 home runs this season, which is five away from tying his career best.