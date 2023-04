Swanson went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

With offense tough to come by on the afternoon, Swanson manufactured the game's first run by beating out a potential double-play grounder in the fourth inning, stealing second, then coming home on a Cody Bellinger single. The theft was the first of the season for Swanson, and through his first six games as a Cub, the shortstop is batting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, two RBI and seven runs.