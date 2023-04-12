Swanson (side) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Swanson helped the Cubs erase a seven-run deficit Tuesday and went 4-for-4 at the dish before exiting Chicago's eventual 14-9 win in the sixth inning due to what the team termed as lower left side tightness. Manager David Ross clarified after the game that Swanson was dealing with cramping, and while the star shortstop will sit out Wednesday's series finale, he'll most likely be good to go for Friday's game in Los Angeles following a team off day Thursday. Nico Hoerner will slide over from the keystone to cover shortstop Wednesday in place of Swanson.