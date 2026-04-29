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Swanson (glute) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Swanson was lifted prior to the bottom of the second inning in Tuesday's 8-3 win after experiencing a left glute cramp. The Cubs haven't indicated that Swanson is dealing with anything more significant than the cramp, so he's presumably just getting some extra rest Wednesday as a matter of precaution. Chicago is off Thursday, so Swanson will get two full days to recover before likely returning to the lineup Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

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