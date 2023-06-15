Swanson went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Pirates.

For the fifth straight game, Swanson batted fifth, and he's now batting .286 during this stretch. The Cubs have moved Mike Tauchman up in the order with Swanson moving down. It could allow the shortstop to collect more RBI moving forward, though he may score fewer runs. Either way, his fantasy value hinges on his ability to make consistent contact at the plate, which Swanson is certainly capable of.