Swanson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Swanson has tallied two hits in consecutive contests and four times over his last five games. The burst has pushed his season batting average up to .264, which is still a bit below the .277 figure the shortstop posted last year with Atlanta. However, Swanson could reach that mark if he keeps up his recent level of performance.