Swanson went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

Swanson had gone 13 games without a multi-hit effort, batting just .174 (8-for-46) with two homers, eight RBI and 19 strikeouts in that span. He was seeing the ball well in this contest, which also allowed him to swipe his first bag since July 22 versus the Royals. The recent slump now has him at a .250/.297/.415 slash line with 18 homers, 55 RBI, 65 runs scored and nine steals across 114 games this season.