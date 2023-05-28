Swanson went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Reds.
Swanson showed off his speed and recorded his second triple of the season. The shortstop recorded his first multi-hit game since May 15 and is now batting .264 with a .782 OPS in his first season with the Cubs. He's been solid if not spectacular so far, but Swanson remains one of the better fantasy assets at his position.
