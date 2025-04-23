Swanson went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple, two runs scored, a stolen base and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Swanson recorded a triple, his first of the campaign, in the first inning to tie the game at 3-3. The veteran shortstop is still off to a slow start in 2025, slashing .180/.231/.360 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases in 25 games (100 at-bats). However, Swanson entered Tuesday's action with a strong 52.9 percent hard-hit rate and 30.1 percent squared-up rate, per Statcast, so fantasy managers have some reason for optimism moving ahead.