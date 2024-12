Swanson underwent surgery to address a core injury in early October, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Going under the knife immediately after the end of the regular season will allow Swanson to return in 2025 without missing any time. The 30-year-old infielder slashed .242/.312/.390 with 16 homers and 66 RBI during his second season in Chicago and is expected to remain the Cubs' everyday shortstop next season.