Bote (shoulder) has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday after experiencing bouts of dizziness recently, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bote is scheduled to be evaluated by the Cubs' medical staff before a decision is made on his status moving forward. Through the first 51 plate appearances of his rehab assignment, Bote had struggled to the tune of a .178/.275/.222 slash line. Whenever he's ultimately cleared to come off the 60-day injured list, Bote likely won't be in store for an everyday role with the Cubs.