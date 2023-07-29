Smyly (8-7) yielded one run on two hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win against the Cardinals.

Smyly worked out of the bullpen again Friday, beginning in the third inning after Hayden Wesneski covered the first two frames. It was a solid rebound after Smyly had allowed 22 earned runs over his previous 21 innings. He lowered his season ERA to 4.50 with a 97:37 K:BB through 108 frames. Smyly is expected to remain in a bulk relief role for right now and is currently in line to work against the Reds at home next week.