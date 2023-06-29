Smyly (7-5) took the loss against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings.

Smyly had eight days to rest since his previous start, but the time off didn't seem to do well for him. The left-hander allowed a season-high seven earned runs and recorded his second-shortest start of the campaign while tying a season-low mark with just two punchouts. Smyly gave up multiple homers for just the second time this year, though both of those instances have come across his past three starts. He has been mostly boom-or-bust in terms of performance this season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 11 starts but surrendering five-plus earned runs in four of his remaining five appearances.