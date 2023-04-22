Smyly (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 13-0 rout of the Dodgers, allowing only one hit over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw teased making history as he took a perfect game into the eighth inning, but David Peralta led off the frame with a swinging bunt down the third-base line that turned into a single when Smyly got tangled up with catcher Yan Gomes as the two scrambled to field it. Smyly's last three outings have been very sharp since he got lit up by the Reds in his season debut, and he'll take a 3.13 ERA and 23:5 K:BB through 23 innings into his next start, likely to come next week at home against the Padres.