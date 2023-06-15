Smyly (6-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

The Pirates jumped on Smyly for three runs on a pair of homers in the first inning, but the veteran left-hander settled down, holding Pittsburgh to two more runs over his final five frames as the Cubs came back for a 10-6 win. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Smyly, who's pitched to a 6.04 ERA over his last four outings after he hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in his previous nine starts. He now sports a 3.59 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB through 14 starts (77.2 innings) this season.