Uelmen tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. He allowed two hits and struck out four.

Uelmen, who made his MLB debut back in July, set a new career high with the four strikeouts. The righty has exclusively pitched in relief for the Cubs, and he now has a 4.98 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 21.2 innings. The 26-year-old could be in the mix for an Opening Day bullpen role in 2023 if he impresses in the last few weeks of this season, though his fantasy value seems limited at this point.