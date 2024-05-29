Neris (5-0) picked up the win after blowing the save Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and a walk across one inning. He didn't generate a strikeout.

Neris entered the game in the ninth with a 1-0 advantage and got Brice Turang and William Contreras to ground out to start the inning. However, Neris walked Christian Yelich and moved Yelich to second on a balk, setting up a game-tying RBI base hit for Willy Adames. Despite failing to come away with the save, Neris ended up with the victory after Chicago put up five runs in the 10th inning. On the year, Neris owns a 2.84 ERA across 19.0 innings and is 6-for-8 on save chances.