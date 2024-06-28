Neris (7-2) tossed a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the win in Thursday's 5-3, 10-inning victory over the Giants.

Neris went through a rough patch earlier this month but he's pitched better lately, tossing scoreless innings in consecutive outings with four total strikeouts. The veteran once again didn't see a save opportunity, as that went to Porter Hodge on Thursday, but it was encouraging to see Neris still work in a high-leverage spot. He figures to remain Chicago's closer moving forward, though he could be replaced if his struggles resurface.