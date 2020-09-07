The Cubs added Vargas to their active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Chicago claimed Vargas off waivers from the Twins on Saturday, but he was unavailable for the past two days while the Cubs waited for him to clear COVID-19 intake testing. The utility man will provide depth around the diamond for the Cubs, but he likely won't have a path to steady at-bats at any position.