Vargas was claimed by the Cubs Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Vargas was designated for assignment by the Twins Wednesday and the Cubs grabbed the infielder, who is slashing .190/.222/.262 this season across 18 games for Minnesota and Arizona. Chicago has both Jason Kipnis and Nico Hoerner at Vargas' natural spot of second base, so the 29-year-old is likely nothing more than infield depth at this point. Chicago released Jharel Cotton in a corresponding move.
