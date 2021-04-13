Vargas' contract was selected by the Cubs on Tuesday.
Vargas failed to win an Opening Day roster spot despite a strong camp and was designated for assignment, but he passed through waivers unclaimed and won't wind up waiting long for his first opportunity. With a career .254/.282/.391 slash line in 298 MLB plate appearances, he's unlikely to play a major role during his time with the team, but he'll give the Cubs depth around the diamond. Matt Duffy landed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.