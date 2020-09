Vargas (hamstring) could be included on the Cubs' postseason roster, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Vargas was sidelined for the final week of the regular season, but manager David Ross said Tuesday that he could return for the postseason. If he's included on the roster, he'd serve as middle infield depth after slashing .196/.222/.314 with three RBI over 51 at-bats with the Diamondbacks, Twins and Cubs during the regular season.