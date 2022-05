Vargas went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Vargas batted ninth but still provided an offensive spark in the 10-6 loss. The 30-year-old got the start at shortstop over Andrelton Simmons, though the latter seems likely to play more regularly moving forward as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. Vargas won't have a ton of fantasy value in a utility role off the bench.