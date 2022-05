Vargas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Vargas had started each of the Cubs' last three games at shortstop, going 2-for-9 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run during that stretch. He'll likely move into a utility role now that Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) -- who was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday -- is ready to make his first start of the season Monday.