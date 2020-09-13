Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.
Getting the start at second base before shifting to third in the late innings, Vargas made his first homer of the year count as he drove a 3-2 fastball from Josh Hader over the wall in left-center field to cap a four-run comeback by the Cubs in the ninth. The 29-year-old utility player is on his third club of 2020, and Vargas' .204/.231/.327 slash line through 52 plate appearances isn't likely to earn him consistent playing time in Chicago.