Vargas was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Sunday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Vargas was vying for a bench role with the Cubs, but non-roster invitees Matt Duffy and Eric Sogard both earned roster spots Sunday, pushing Vargas out of the mix. The 29-year-old infielder now may end up with a new team or join the Chicago minor-league system, likely at Triple-A Iowa.
