Vargas is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Javier Baez left Saturday's game with back tightness, so the Cubs are giving him Sunday off and starting Vargas at shortstop. The latter has played in six games since getting recalled earlier in the week, and he's gone 1-for-9 so far with a stolen base and two runs scored. Vargas should head back to the bench whenever Baez is able to rejoin the lineup.