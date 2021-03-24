Vargas is slashing .344/.364/.500 through 32 Cactus League at-bats with a stolen base, a home run and five RBI.
Vargas is competing for the everyday role at second base with Nico Hoerner and David Bote, and the former has certainly been helping his cause. Eric Sogard is also in the mix, and it's unlikely that the Cubs will be able to keep everyone when they break camp. Vargas slashed .196/.222/.314 last season across 24 games with the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Twins.
