Vargas was recalled by the Cubs and will bat eighth and play second base in the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Vargas spent three days in the big leagues in mid-April, going 0-for-2 in a pair of appearances off the bench. With a career .252/.280/.388 slash line, Vargas is unlikely to find himself in the lineup on a regular basis during his time with the team.