Vargas went 1-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Vargas isn't typically known for his offense and batted ninth in this one, but he was able to provide a useful fantasy line. The 30-year-old had his contract selected Tuesday with the Cubs putting Nick Madrigal (back) on the injured list, so he's no more than a depth option while Chicago deals with some injuries.