Taillon allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Guardians. He had no walks and struck out six.

The struggles continued for Taillon, who saw his season ERA climb above 7.00. He was able to miss some bats Sunday but he allowed five earned runs for the second consecutive start. The righty has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five appearances. It's been a rough first season in Chicago for Taillon, who had a much stronger 3.91 ERA for the Yankees last year. He's penciled in to start again Friday against his old team in New York and should be avoided in that spot.