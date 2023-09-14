Taillon (7-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings against Colorado. He struck out five.

Taillon looked sharp early, retiring 10 of the first 11 batters he faced on the afternoon. However, he began to struggle as the game went on, surrendering five runs between the fourth and fifth innings -- though two of those runs wouldn't be charged to him on account of a fielding error by Ian Happ. The right-hander has now lost his last four decisions and has given up multiple home runs in three of his last four outings. On a positive note, he does hold a 26:2 K:BB over that stretch.