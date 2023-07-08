Taillon (3-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one hit and two walks over eight scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four.
Gleyber Torres rapped a single in the first inning, and that was all the Yankees could manager off the right-hander. Taillon fired 64 of 102 for strikes against the team he pitched for the prior two seasons, giving him just his second quality start of 2023. After a rough start to his Cubs tenure, all three of Taillon's wins have come since the beginning of June, and over his last seven outings he has a 4.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 40.1 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Allows five earned runs Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Struggles again in sixth loss•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Passed over for start this week•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Dealt fifth loss•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Notches second win•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss versus Angels•