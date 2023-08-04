Taillon (6-6) earned the win over Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five-plus innings.

It wasn't the breeziest outing for the right-hander, as he notched just one 1-2-3 inning and needed 92 pitches to get through five-plus frames. However, Taillon got the job done, collecting his fourth win in his past five starts to get his record to .500 for the first time this season. The veteran hurler has turned things around since a poor July 2 outing against Cleveland that pushed his season ERA to 6.93 -- over his subsequent five starts, he's posted a 2.08 ERA over 30.1 innings despite a mediocre 23:10 K:BB. Taillon will look to keep rolling in his next start, which currently lines up to be a road matchup against the Mets.