Taillon (4-6) allowed just one run on seven hits across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out six.

It's mostly been a lost season for Taillon, though he's been better lately. Over his last three starts, he's allowed just four earned runs across 19.1 innings, picking up two wins in the process, including Sunday in the comfortable 7-2 Chicago victory. The righty's overall ERA is still an unsightly 5.75, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction. Taillon will aim to keep his momentum going in his next outing, which is projected to come Saturday against this same St. Louis squad.