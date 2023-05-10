Taillon allowed four runs on five hits across 2.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cardinals. He walked two and struck out five.

The five strikeouts are the only positive here, as Taillon otherwise struggled mightily before getting pulled after tossing 69 pitches. The righty has gone a total of 5.2 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list May 4, and his ERA now sits at an ugly 6.41. This certainly isn't what the Cubs had in mind when they paid Taillon $68 million over four years in the offseason. He'll look to get on track in his next start, which should come early next week against Houston.