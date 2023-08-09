Taillon (7-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits without walking a batter over seven innings against the Mets. He struck out seven.

After surrendering a base hit to Jeff McNeil followed by a two-run shot from Pete Alonso in the first inning, Taillon allowed just one more baserunner and proceeded to retire the final 16 Mets he faced. The 31-year-old righty has now earned a win in four consecutive outings, posting a 2.28 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 23.2 innings during that stretch. Taillon will look to keep the win streak alive in his next start, which is projected to be early next week against the scuffling White Sox.