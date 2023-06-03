Taillon (1-3) allowed one run on three hits across 5.2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. He had no walks and struck out three.

Taillon finally earned his first win with the Cubs after joining the team in the offseason on a four-year, $68 million deal. The righty did miss some time with a groin injury, so perhaps he could round into form now that he appears to be fully healthy. Taillon's 7.05 ERA still looks ugly overall, and he's yet to complete six innings in a game. He'll look to build on this positive outing and possibly go a bit deeper in his next start, which should come in the middle of next week against the Angels on the road.