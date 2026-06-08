Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Exits early Sunday

Taillon (undisclosed) left Sunday's start against the Giants in the second inning, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Taillon surrendered one run on two hits and a walk in the top of the first inning before walking Matt Chapman to open the top of the second. The right-hander immediately signaled to the Cubs' dugout after his final pitch to Chapman, and he was promptly removed from the contest. It's unclear what exactly caused Taillon's early departure, but more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future. In the meantime, Javier Assad replaced him on the mound against San Francisco.