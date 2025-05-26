Taillon (4-3) earned the win Monday against the Rockies, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The Chicago right-hander took care of business against a Colorado lineup that entered the contest with a league-worst .220 team batting average. The only blemish on Taillon's performance was a solo homer yielded to Mickey Moniak in the fifth. Through 63 total innings, Taillon has pitched to a 3.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:12 K:BB. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against Cincinnati at home this weekend.