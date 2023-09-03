Taillon did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out seven.

The Reds got to Taillon early, tallying four runs on three homers in the first two innings. The right-hander ultimately settled down, however, holding Cincinnati off the board until the sixth inning. Following a four-start winning streak, Taillon's struggled of late, posting a 7.86 ERA over his last five starts. He's 7-9 on the season with a 5.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 113:33 K:BB across 25 starts (127.1 innings) this season. Taillon's currently in line for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next outing.