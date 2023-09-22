Taillon (8-10) earned the win Friday, allowing four hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against Colorado. He struck out seven.

Taillon didn't have his best command, but all four hits he allowed were singles as he kept the Rockies off the board in what wound up being a 6-0 shutout victory for the host Cubs. The 31-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA from 5.27 to 5.05 in the process and can look to push it below 5.00 in his final regular-season start next week at Milwaukee.