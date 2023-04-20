Taillon was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left groin strain, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Taillon was scheduled to start for the Cubs in Thursday night's series opener against the Dodgers, but he'll now miss at least two turns in the rotation. It's being called a "mild to moderate" groin strain, which indicates that he might be back in early May. Javier Assad has been called up from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and will serve as the fill-in starter Thursday versus Los Angeles.