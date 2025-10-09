Taillon took a no-decision against the Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday after giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three batters over four innings.

The Brewers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly courtesy of Sal Frelick, but a four-run outburst from the Chicago's offense in the first inning gave Taillon and the Cubs all the runs they would need to prevail in Wednesday's contest. The right-hander's pitch count had climbed to 75 by the end of the fourth, so manager Craig Counsell pulled the plug early on his start, preventing him from leaving the ballpark with a win. If the Cubs are able to complete the series comeback, Taillon would likely be granted another start during the NLCS.